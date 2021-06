As a well-known TV personality, Simon Cowell has gotten himself into plenty of controversies in the past. Cowell is well-known for his outspoken demeanor and his brutal onscreen personality. But his fame has brought him everything he could dream of. According to the Financial Times, Cowell has a lavish lifestyle that is filled with all (or at least most of) the creature comforts. For example, he has a mansion of his own, staffed by a private chef, a housekeeping professional, personal assistants, and more.