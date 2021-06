A Prague woman died Sunday afternoon after the SUV she was driving overturned and crashed into a tree in Saunders County, according to law enforcement. Katie Weakly, 29, was driving north on County Road 24, northwest of Weston, at about 4:20 p.m. Sunday when her GMC Envoy went off the roadway and landed in a ditch, according to a news release from the Saunders County Sheriff's Office.