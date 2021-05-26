Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin Republicans to hold hearing on UW abortion ban

By Associated Press
wglr.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans in the state Senate are set to hold a hearing on a bill that would prohibit all University of Wisconsin System and UW health workers from performing abortions or training others to perform abortions. The bill’s chief sponsor, Sen. Andre Jacque, says the measure is...

www.wglr.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Uw#Abortion Clinic#Wis#Ap#Senate#Planned Parenthood#Uw Physicians#Hearing#Abortions#Sen Andre Jacque#Health Workers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Wisconsin StatePosted by
Wisconsin Examiner

Making abortion a felony in Wisconsin

The conservative majority dominating the U.S. Supreme Court agreed Monday to take up a Mississippi abortion case and the move has sparked fears among women’s health advocates that this decision signals the beginning of the end of legal abortions. If the court overturns Roe v. Wade, abortion will become a...
Wisconsin StateJanesville Gazette

Gov. Evers expects Wisconsin's election maps to be decided in court as GOP prepares for legal fight

May 16—Gov. Tony Evers said he expects the next decade of Wisconsin's elections to be decided in court. While defending against allegations of gerrymandering over the past decade, the Wisconsin Republicans who have the power and the votes to draw legislative maps — that is, to decide the boundaries of each Assembly and state Senate district — are preparing for the court fight.
Wisconsin Statenews-shield.com

Wisconsin could see 15 possible police reform laws this year

(The Center Square) – Police reform in Wisconsin is set to take its next big step this week. The Assembly’s Committee on Government Accountability and Oversight will hear four police reform proposals Tuesday afternoon. All four are from Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine. “These are not feel-good bills,” Wanggaard told The...
Wisconsin StateWISN

COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 6,976 deaths

MILWAUKEE — Get the latest information on the coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Wisconsin and resources to keep you and your family safe and prepared. At least 4,921,930 vaccines have been administered as of Wednesday. At least 607,138 patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin since the outbreak began. 106,451...
Wisconsin StateWEAU-TV 13

Ballots sent out for Ginseng Board of Wisconsin election

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s time for Wisconsin’s ginseng growers to have their turn at electing members for their check-off promotional board. Nominees have been named and ballots have are being distributed for the Ginseng Board of Wisconsin election. Three candidates for three seats on the board are Joe Heil of Edgar, David Schumacher of Marathon and Meilyn V. Xiong of Wausau. Write-in candidates also may be considered. Ballots must be returned to the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection by June 15, via mail or e-mail. Wisconsin ginseng growers who don’t receive a ballot by May 22 should contact the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, which oversees state check-off promotional board elections.
Wisconsin StateWEAU-TV 13

COVID-19 cases, deaths continue to fall in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU, WBAY, WMTV) - COVID-19 cases and deaths due to COVID-19 are both trending sharply downwards even as the rate of vaccination in Wisconsin continues to slow down, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services. Overall in the state, DHS reports nearly 40% of residents have completed...
Wisconsin Statemadison

Wisconsin DOJ official alleges racial, gender harassment

A top state Department of Justice administrator has filed a federal complaint alleging she’s being underpaid and harassed at work because she’s a Black woman. DOJ Division of Law Enforcement Services Administrator Tina Virgil filed the complaint on April 16 with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission seeking an unspecified amount of lost wages, damages and legal fees.
Wisconsin StateFox11online.com

Wisconsin reports fewest new COVID-19 cases in more than a year

MADISON (WLUK) -- Wisconsin confirmed its fewest new single-day coronavirus infections in more than a year on Monday. The state Department of Health Services reported 116 new positive tests, the fewest since 87 were reported on April 13, 2020. Monday's 116 positives were 4.9% of the 2,345 people tested. The seven-day average of new cases fell to 424, its lowest level since March 23.
Wisconsin StateWISN

CDC's new mask guidance has impacts on rules in Wisconsin cities

MILWAUKEE — From city to city and store to store, there seem to be different rules about when to wear face masks. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention abruptly changed its guidance last Thursday, saying fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks. Local health departments and residents...
Wisconsin StateDaily Telegram

58 people test positive for COVID-19 in Northwestern Wisconsin

They were reported as follows: 16 in Rusk County; 10 in each Burnett and Sawyer counties; five in each Douglas, Taylor and Washburn counties; three in Ashland County; two in each Bayfield and Price counties. No new cases have been reported since Friday in Iron County. Statewide, an additional 898...
Wisconsin Statehoards.com

Support Wisconsin Dairy Farmers During National Dairy Month

The information below has been supplied by dairy marketers and other industry organizations. It has not been edited, verified or endorsed by Hoard’s Dairyman. During this challenging year, Wisconsin dairy farmers were deemed essential workers, committed to their communities by working every day to provide nutritious dairy products to help feed Americans, and this June is the time to honor them during National Dairy Month.