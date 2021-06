A South Carolina couple accused of four homicides in Missouri and South Carolina are now suspects in a fifth killing in Tennessee, Fox 13 reports. According to Chester County (South Carolina) Sheriff's Office public relations specialist Grant Suskin, Terry and Simpson have been connected to the May 17 death of a man on the side of a Memphis road. Later that day, the two reportedly led Chester County deputies on high-speed chase while Terry opened fire on deputies. Simpson was arrested after crashing the vehicle, but Terry fled the scene, sending authorities on the weeklong search for the suspect.