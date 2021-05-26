Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

The pandemic economy hit women workers hardest, but they’re fighting back

By Anita Waters
peoplesworld.org
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive and a half million women lost their jobs in 2020; Black, Latina, and Asian women were hit the hardest. With schools and child care centers closed, women were burdened with increased demands for their unpaid labor. “Confronting the Covid Economy: Women Fight Back,” a virtual Town Hall gathering May...

www.peoplesworld.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Service Economy#Working Women#Health Workers#Health Care Workers#World Economy#Aid Workers#Asian#People S World#Democratic#Jobs With Justice#Generations#Women Workers#Essential Workers#Fight#Social Worker#Economic Downturn#Labor Struggles#Recession#Care Giving Jobs#Devastation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Public Health
Related
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

New Report Confirms Demand for High-Skilled Foreign Workers Continues Despite COVID-19 Pandemic's Impact on Labor Market and Economy

Analysis by Envoy Global and New American Economy shows that smarter immigration policies could help the U.S. economy bounce back faster. Today, Envoy Global and New American Economy (NAE) released a new report showing that despite the economic upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic, there remains a shortage of highly skilled workers to meet the persistent demand of American employers. While many businesses are seeking to expand, the United States’ outdated immigration system and continued travel restrictions may prolong and exacerbate the shortage of high-skilled workers, hindering a fast and successful economic recovery. Failure to enable employers to fill critical workforce gaps hampers their ability to fulfill their economic potential, stymieing economic growth nationwide. These findings support the argument that more responsive employment-based immigration policies may help the U.S. economy bounce back faster and more robustly from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Public Healthnordot.app

US jobless claims hit pandemic low again as economy reopens

Washington (AFP) - The reopening US economy pushed weekly filings for jobless benefits to a new pandemic low for the sixth consecutive week, the Labor Department said Thursday, though at a slower rate than expected. A seasonally adjusted 376,000 new claims were filed in the week ended June 5, the...
RetailJournal

US economy: Plenty of growth, not enough workers or supplies

WASHINGTON — The U.S. economy is sparking confusion and whiplash almost as fast as it’s adding jobs. Barely more than a year after the coronavirus caused the steepest economic fall and job losses on record, the speed of the rebound has been so unexpectedly swift that many companies can’t fill jobs or acquire enough supplies to meet a pent-up burst of customer demand.
Minneapolis, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

Pandemic furloughs hit women, people of color hardest, Minneapolis report finds

When Minneapolis leaders announced plans last year for furloughs of hundreds of city workers amid a pandemic-driven financial crisis, they said they were doing all they could to spread the pain evenly. But in reality, women — especially women of color — bore the brunt of austerity measures designed to help fill an estimated $156 million budget hole, according to a new internal report.
Public Healthhilltimes.com

Union demands ‘transparency’ on quarantine hotel program after women, racialized workers let go amid pandemic

Hospitality workers Elisa Cardona and Kiran Dhillon, pictured from left to right on June 7, say they feel burned after being fired from their positions at a hotel that is being used by Ottawa as part of its hotel quarantine regime. Unite Here’s Michelle Travis, pictured at right on June 7, says there is little detail about when the hotel will no longer be used by Ottawa. Screen capture via ParlVu.
Public Healthmidfloridanewspapers.com

4 hardest hit communities to receive pandemic aid money

BOSTON (AP) — Four communities that state officials say were short-changed in federal pandemic relief aid will receive a total of $109 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, Gov. Charlie Baker announced Friday. The communities were among the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, but due to shortcomings...
Small Businessskillednursingnews.com

COVID-19 Hitting Small Skilled Nursing Operators Hardest

Just like with COVID-19 infection, no one was immune when it came to senior housing operators and the subsequent financial challenges created by the pandemic. It affected every community type – all sizes, all business models— including skilled nursing. All have been struggling with occupancy. Recent numbers from CliftonLarsonAllen show...
ScienceNational Science Foundation (press release)

Did the pandemic set women scientists back permanently?

This past winter, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, a story made the rounds on social media: A science professor was forced to stop in the middle of a very important meeting to address a loud interruption. Her child had used a paper clip to unlock the bedroom closet where she had set-up a makeshift office, revealing the woman sitting alone in the dark with her computer.
Economycommercialintegrator.com

Worker Shortages Remain As Economies Reopen

Even despite a glut of talent that was laid off during the throes of the pandemic and with economies beginning to reopen and public health restrictions falling away, there are still half as many available workers for every open job across the country as there have been on average for the past 20 years.
Public HealthFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Pandemic changes many workers

Won't go back to old jobs; new outlook on life, careers. DEE-ANN DURBIN, STEPHEN GROVES, ALEXANDRA OLSON and JOSEPH PISANI | Associated Press. There's a wild card in the push to return to pre-pandemic life: Many workers don't want to go back to the jobs they once had. Layoffs and...
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Examiner

There are options for pandemic-stressed workers

This week’s question comes from Lenora: Before COVID-19 hit, I felt extremely stressed out at work and pushed to my limits emotionally, to the extent that I believed I might have an anxiety disorder. I regularly experienced panic attacks, feelings of dread and trouble concentrating, but never spoke to a medical professional about it. Unfortunately, working from home during the pandemic presented its own challenges. I have had anxiety around the virus itself, plus juggling a high-pressure job while caring for two young children attending school on Zoom. I think my symptoms are worse now than before the pandemic. I worry about how I will readjust once I am asked to physically return to the office and how my anxiety will affect my performance. Do I have any options that might ease my return to work?
MinoritiesSeattle Times

US urges world to ensure HIV services for LGBTQ community

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged the world’s nations Thursday to ensure equal access to HIV services to those most at risk of getting AIDS — the LGBTQ community, drug users, sex workers, racial and ethnic minorities and women and girls. He warned in pre-recorded...
AdvocacyThrive Global

Women Leaders Fighting for Education

Education is a basic human right. It goes far much beyond just getting a job and pleasing parents. It is just supreme. However, today education remains an inaccessible right for millions of children around the globe. With poverty being the primary barrier to education, many women leaders have come forward to fight for education by ensuring the necessary students are funded and schools are in good condition to study. The following are some iconic women who have made a tremendous contribution in the aspect of education:
Labor IssuesUNICEF

Child labour rises to 160 million – first increase in two decades

NEW YORK/GENEVA, 10 June 2021 – The number of children in child labour has risen to 160 million worldwide – an increase of 8.4 million children in the last four years – with millions more at risk due to the impacts of COVID-19, according to a new report by the International Labour Organization (ILO) and UNICEF.
Minoritiesphysiciansweekly.com

No Surprise: Older Minorities Hardest Hit By Covid-19

Claims analysis finds high disease and economic burden among Medicare recipients. In general age 65 was a tipping-point for increased hospitalizations and mortality among Americans with Covid-19, but Covid-19 morbidity and economic burden were greatest among racial and ethnic minority populations, according to an analysis of 28.1 million Medicare claims.