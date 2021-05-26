June Games with Gold to bring Injustice, The King's Bird, and more

The sooner I can play Wipeout Omega on PC, the better. I want the Killzone Shadow Fall, for my PC. I still think Sony has simple plan of, release previous generation games on PC at the end of generation, to get people excited and hooked up to PS exclusive franchises, then leverage fear of missing out to sell next generation of PS to people who don't want to wait whole generation for sequels. It is actually pretty smart plan from business perspective. And to be fair, I will take what I can get.