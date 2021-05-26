June Games with Gold to bring Injustice, The King's Bird, and more
With less than a week left in May, Microsoft today unveiled the next deliveries of bonus games heading for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members. Games with Gold June has the usual spread of Xbox One and Xbox 360 games. The first wave is planned to land on June 1 followed by the second wave on June 15 — though usually earlier by at least a day. Each wave will include an Xbox 360 game and an Xbox One game, both with backward compatibility support on the Xbox Series X|S consoles.www.neowin.net