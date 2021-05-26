Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kim Kardashian reveals if she passed first-year law exam

By Chrissy Callahan
TODAY.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs Kim Kardashian one step closer to becoming a lawyer?. In a new episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," the reality TV star shares an update on how she did on her first-year law exam. E! shared an exclusive sneak peek of Thursday's episode where the entrepreneur announced that...

www.today.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Robert Kardashian
Person
Jessica Jackson
Person
Khloe Kardashian
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv#E#Skims#Law School#Attorney Jessica Jackson#Clip#Sisters#Star#Reality Tv#Video#Exclusive#Lawyers#November#Today#Newsletter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Kim Kardashian West buys iconic Janet Jackson video outfit

It was Janet Jackson's 55th birthday over the weekend, but Kim Kardashian West got the gift. The reality star/mogul shared on her Instagram stories over the weekend that she had purchased the outfit Jackson wore in the music video for her hit 1993 single, "If." Kardashian West shared birthday wishes...
CelebritiesElle

Kim Kardashian Is Trolling Khloé Kardashian On Instagram

The Kardashians are such a massive celebrity institution it's sometimes easy to forget that they're also just a family with the same bonds and complex relationships that lots of other families have. That also means that they'll take the mick out of each other relentlessly because that, as we all know, is just how sisterly love goes. So it's no surprise that Kim trolled Khloé on Instagram over her latest post, like only a sister could.
CelebritiesScreenrant.com

KUWTK: Why Kourtney May Be Getting More Popular Than Her Sister Kim

Lately, Kourtney Kardashian of Keeping Up With the Kardashians has been in the news for her love life, amongst other things. Overall, the news about the reality TV star has been positive and relatable to fans and audiences. On the other hand, Kim Kardashian has somewhat fallen out of the public eye after her divorce. Kourtney may now be surpassing her starlet sister.
CelebritiesJezebel

Maybe the Third Time's a Charm For Kim Kardashian's Baby Bar Exam

Kim Kardashian is no closer to being a lawyer than she was before she donned her shimmery bikini and took a study session by the pool. After admitting that she failed her first “baby bar” exam on Keeping Up With the Kardashians the star also came clean about failing her second attempt but this time she had a solid excuse.
Public HealthPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Kim Kardashian and All Her Kids Tested Positive for COVID Last Year

Kim Kardashian and all four of her children caught COVID-19 in 2020, the reality star revealed on her show Thursday night. The Calabasas outbreak stopped production of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, now in its final season, for two weeks. Saint West was the first to test positive after an outbreak hit his school, then North West, then Kardashian herself. Her other two children, Chicago and Psalm, contracted the virus at an unspecified time. Kardashian said she suffered a 104-degree fever. The Kardashian family repeatedly flouted coronavirus precautions, hosting large and lavish birthday parties and traveling throughout the year. Her estranged husband Kanye West and sister Khloe also came down with the virus in 2020, and Khloe said she endured severe symptoms.
Public Healthnewsbrig.com

Kim Kardashian Reveals She and Her Kids Had Contracted COVID-19 That Resulted in the Halt of KUWTK Production

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian recently revealed that her whole family was diagnosed with COVID-19, which halted the production of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ for two weeks and also disrupted her preparation for her second crack at the baby bar exam. According to earlier reports, a teaser for the last episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians had already revealed that Kim and her estranged husband Kanye West’s 5-year-old son Saint was diagnosed with COVID-19; but TMZ has learnt that on Thursday night’s episode, the SKIMS founder made a huge revelation saying that the health crisis went far beyond her oldest son, and affected her whole family. Kim Kardashian Denies Violating California Labour Laws As Her Ex-Staff Members Sue Her.
CelebritiesPosted by
TheThings

Kim Kardashian Says She’ll Be There For Scott Disick ‘No Matter What’ In Cryptic Post

She's being dragged for unpaid wages by her staff, and she's also being accused of having an affair with Travis Barker, who is currently in a hot and heavy relationship with her sister, Kourtney. When she posted an image from Scott Disick's birthday, fans expected to see details from the lavish event, but instead, they were met with some seriously cryptic messaging that is keeping everyone on their toes.
Public HealthPosted by
MercuryNews

Kim Kardashian denies she caught COVID during luxury Tahiti trip

Kim Kardashian on Thursday denied contracting COVID-19 while she, her family and close friends enjoyed a luxury Tahiti vacation during the pandemic in October, after she revealed that she and her children battled the coronavirus during the latest episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”. After the episode aired Thursday,...
CelebritiesDerrick

In tears, Kim Kardashian says she can't be a wife who follows Kanye West's every move

Kim Kardashian felt like a failure as her marriage to Kanye West was crumbling earlier this year. "I feel like a f— failure, that it's, like, a third f— marriage," the 40-year-old mom and entrepreneur said in a flashback clip during Thursday's episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." "Yeah I feel like a f— loser. But I can't even think about that like, I want to be happy."
Beauty & FashionCosmopolitan

Kim Kardashian just shared the extensions brand she swears by

I've noticed that the more famous Kim Kardashian gets, the harder it is to squeeze a product recommendation or beauty hack out of her. She's too busy being a big-hitter entrepreneur (and law student), which is, to be honest, fair enough. She has given insights into her exact foundation, the...
Musicamicohoops.net

Pepe Aguilar reveals what it feels like to be Kim Kardashian’s neighbor

Baby Aguilar He had a very successful career and the proof of this is that he managed to acquire various real estate, including a large house in Angels, in a neighborhood where many Hollywood stars also live, including Kim Kardashian and her sisters. The Aguilar Dynasty has managed to establish...
Celebritiesnewsbrig.com

Kim Kardashian says she ‘absolutely’ pays her staff amid lawsuit

Kim Kardashian is denying accusations that she stiffed her former maintenance staff out of wages and treated them badly. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star told fans on Instagram Wednesday that she was not the one responsible for the employees payment, as she responded to a question about a lawsuit filed against her by seven grounds keepers.
Relationshipsdistincttoday.net

Kim Kardashian Says She Feels Like a Failure Over Kanye Marriage Collapse

Kim Kardashian got super emotional over the unwinding of her marriage to Kanye West, telling her sisters she felt like a failure as her third marriage fell apart. A trailer for the final season of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” already put Kim on display, crying “I feel like a f***ing loser” for not being able to make her Kanye marriage endure … but on Thursday night’s episode, we see the whole breakdown as Kim cries into a wad of tissues as she’s surrounded by family.