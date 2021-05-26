Kim Kardashian reveals if she passed first-year law exam

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian recently revealed that her whole family was diagnosed with COVID-19, which halted the production of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ for two weeks and also disrupted her preparation for her second crack at the baby bar exam. According to earlier reports, a teaser for the last episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians had already revealed that Kim and her estranged husband Kanye West’s 5-year-old son Saint was diagnosed with COVID-19; but TMZ has learnt that on Thursday night’s episode, the SKIMS founder made a huge revelation saying that the health crisis went far beyond her oldest son, and affected her whole family. Kim Kardashian Denies Violating California Labour Laws As Her Ex-Staff Members Sue Her.