Remembering Pulse: Here are upcoming events to honor victims

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s been nearly five years since the Pulse nightclub shooting massacre.

Events are scheduled across Central Florida to honor the victims.

See the schedule below:

The Orange County Regional History Center will have an exhibition honoring the Pulse nightclub shooting victims.

The exhibition will run from May 29 to Aug. 15. It will be free to the public from June 5 to June 13.

It will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Creating Hope: Honoring those lost, supporting those struggling

A virtual volunteer event will be hosted by Peer Support Space and Orlando United Assistance Center on June 2 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

CommUNITY Rainbow Run

The CommUNITY Rainbow Run will be held June 5 at Wadeview Park.

Click here to learn more.

Straight Men Real Makeup

Straight Men Real Makeup is an annual benefit event for onePULSE Foundation, created and presented by Makeup and Creative Arts and Morphstore.com. Eight straight men will step out of their comfort zone and individually perform a choreographed routine to a song of their choice while dressed in full drag.

It will be held June 6 at 7 p.m. at the HÄOS on Church Street.

A ticket is required to enter.

An Evening of Reflection and Promise

One Orlando Alliance hosts an interfaith opportunity to name the effects of the religiously-based discrimination on the LGBTQ+ community and create pathways for healing, featuring a panel of LGBTQ+ people of diverse faith and thought backgrounds.

The event will be held at 7 p.m. on June 7.

My Portraits of Pulse: An Orlando United Story

The event will be held at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts on June 8 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Source: ABC News/Getty

Community conversation

A virtual Community Conversation will be held June 9 at 1 p.m.

49 bells at First UMC Orlando - One Orlando Alliance

The First United Methodist Church of Orlando will ring 49 bells to honor each victim in the Pulse nightclub shooting.

The event will take place on June 12 at 12 p.m.

Annual remembrance ceremony

The annual remembrance ceremony will be held June 12 at 7 p.m.

To learn more about the events, click here.

Cox Media Group