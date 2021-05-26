Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orlando, FL

Remembering Pulse: Here are upcoming events to honor victims

By Katlyn Brieskorn, WFTV.com
Posted by 
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HFKht_0aC68NQ000

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s been nearly five years since the Pulse nightclub shooting massacre.

Events are scheduled across Central Florida to honor the victims.

See the schedule below:

The Orange County Regional History Center will have an exhibition honoring the Pulse nightclub shooting victims.

The exhibition will run from May 29 to Aug. 15. It will be free to the public from June 5 to June 13.

It will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Creating Hope: Honoring those lost, supporting those struggling

A virtual volunteer event will be hosted by Peer Support Space and Orlando United Assistance Center on June 2 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

CommUNITY Rainbow Run

The CommUNITY Rainbow Run will be held June 5 at Wadeview Park.

Click here to learn more.

Straight Men Real Makeup

Straight Men Real Makeup is an annual benefit event for onePULSE Foundation, created and presented by Makeup and Creative Arts and Morphstore.com. Eight straight men will step out of their comfort zone and individually perform a choreographed routine to a song of their choice while dressed in full drag.

It will be held June 6 at 7 p.m. at the HÄOS on Church Street.

A ticket is required to enter.

An Evening of Reflection and Promise

One Orlando Alliance hosts an interfaith opportunity to name the effects of the religiously-based discrimination on the LGBTQ+ community and create pathways for healing, featuring a panel of LGBTQ+ people of diverse faith and thought backgrounds.

The event will be held at 7 p.m. on June 7.

My Portraits of Pulse: An Orlando United Story

The event will be held at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts on June 8 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Source: ABC News/Getty

Community conversation

A virtual Community Conversation will be held June 9 at 1 p.m.

49 bells at First UMC Orlando - One Orlando Alliance

The First United Methodist Church of Orlando will ring 49 bells to honor each victim in the Pulse nightclub shooting.

The event will take place on June 12 at 12 p.m.

Annual remembrance ceremony

The annual remembrance ceremony will be held June 12 at 7 p.m.

To learn more about the events, click here.

Cox Media Group

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
35K+
Followers
47K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
County
Orange County, FL
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
Orange County, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
Orlando, FL
Society
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Orange County, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Pulse Nightclub#Central Florida#Event Space#Onepulse Foundation#Makeup And Creative Arts#Morphstore Com#Lgbtq#Abc News Getty Community#Community Conversation#Cox Media Group#Healing#Community#Church Street#Wadeview Park#Reflection#Fla#Diverse Faith#Backgrounds#Pathways
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Orlando, FLPosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Neighbors share concerns over future Brightline trains going along 417

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A decision that will impact transportation for decades in the state is now on the table here in Central Florida. The Central Florida Expressway Authority Board is considering an agreement with Brightline Trains to allow access to the right-of-way along the 417 as it works to bring high-speed rail service from Orlando to Tamp, with a stop at Disney in between.
PetsPosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

No audience, new venue, but Westminster dog show barks on

NEW YORK — (AP) — There will be plenty of tradition, pup and circumstance at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show this weekend. But for the first time in its 145-year history, the storied canine competition is trading the buzz of the Big Apple for the airy grounds of a suburban riverfront estate, one of many changes prompted by pandemic precautions.
Orange County, FLclick orlando

The Weekly: Celebrating AAPI Heritage Month

ORLANDO, Fla. – Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month celebrates the contributions of one of the fastest growing groups living in the U.S. The Asian American and Pacific Islander community is seeing similar growth here in Central Florida and that led to the creation of a new leadership role in Orange County.
Orange County, FLmycentralfloridafamily.com

June 2021 Orange County Library Events

June 2021 Orange County Library Events – Go wild at the library this June as our annual Summer Reading Program, Tales and Tails, gets underway! Join us every Tuesday from June 1 to July 6 for the Summer Livestream Series where special guest will perform live. Performers include Koo Koo Kangaroo, Puppy Pals Comedic Stunt Dog, Kuumba Kids, JiggleMan!, and more. Watch through YouTube (youtube.com/ocls) and Facebook (facebook.com/oclslib) from the comfort of your home with your family and friends.
Orlando, FLi4biz.com

Caribe Royale Orlando Donation to The Mustard Seed of Central Florida Is First By a Hotel Since the COVID-19 Pandemic Began

Much-needed support for individuals and families who have lost everything through natural disaster or personal tragedy arrived in the form of furniture donated by Caribe Royale Orlando to The Mustard Seed of Central Florida. The donation is the first by a hotel to the area’s only furniture and clothing bank since the COVID-19 pandemic began last March.
Orlando, FLwmfe.org

The City of Orlando Will Open Rental Assistance Program on Tuesday

The city of Orlando will open up an online portal for people to apply for rental assistance. The portal opens Tuesday morning at 8am. The city has $8.6 million dollars in federal funds available to help cover rent for people who’ve suffered financially because of the COVID-19 pandemic. To qualify,...
Ormond Beach, FLfox35orlando.com

Baby dolphin washes ashore at Central Florida beach, officials say

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - A baby dolphin has washed ashore at a Central Florida beach, officials said. The Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue confirmed to FOX that a dolphin, measured between three to four feet long, washed ashore in Ormond Beach. They said that the dolphin, which was specifically...
Florida StatePosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Florida gator chases people through Wendy’s parking lot

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. – A 7-foot alligator was captured while wandering around the parking lot of Lehigh Acres Health & Rehab on Lee Blvd Monday. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and the Lehigh Acres Fire Department responded to the scene after reports of the gator chasing people in a nearby bank parking lot, according to FWC.
Orlando, FLocfl.net

County Calendar

For the Advisory Board to discuss issues related to the Windermere Water and Navigation Control District MSTU. If you are unable to attend the meeting virtually, over the telephone, or in person and would like to make a statement to be read during the Public Comment portion of the meeting, a statement may sent via email to david.hansen@ocfl.net, via fax to: (407) 836-1499, or mail to David Hansen, 3165 McCrory Place, Suite 200, Orlando, FL 32803. The statement will be read for up to three minutes. Speakers are limited to three minutes during an Advisory Board meeting.
Florida Stategrowthspotter.com

South Florida charter school eyes site near ChampionsGate for new K-8 campus

With a new school charter approved for Osceola County, Miami-based AcadeMir Schools is “scrambling” to find a suitable location, their contractor said. Representatives from F.P. Dino met recently with county planners to discuss a potential K-8 school site on 10 acres at the intersection of Goodman Road and Bella Citta Boulevard, just north of ChampionsGate.