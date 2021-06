Yesterday, Sunday, June 6th, on Sharon Road near the Trenton Robbinsville Airport a Private plane crashed landed in the middle of the street according to Robbinsville police. A call to police around 5 pm brought them to the scene where they found the pilot walking around. The 47-year-old man from East Windsor was taken to the hospital for minor injuries and back pain. According to police, after the pilot took off in his fixed-wing single-engine Piper PA-24 aircraft, he began to experience a mechanical malfunction, taking down several power lines in the process.