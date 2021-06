The travel bug hit me at an early age. I have been very lucky to have travelled all over the world during my life. Sometimes for business, sometimes purely for pleasure. Yet, it was not drinking a beer in the shadow of the Sydney Opera House that gave me the bug. Nor was it whale watching off the Canadian coast. No, my love for travel started with much humbler beginnings, my grandparent’s caravan. As a tribute to that love they inspired, here are some of the best caravan parks in the UK.