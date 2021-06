The Israeli-Palestinian ceasefire is thankfully holding, as of this writing, but the decades-long daily war of apartheid against Palestinians grinds on. The right-wing racist enterprise could ultimately collapse if unified Palestinian resistance continues — and all the more quickly, if the U.S. government finally ends its unconditional support of Israel. For long-term regional stability and social justice, a majority of leaders in both nations must finally see Palestinian lives as equally precious as those of all people.