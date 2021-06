Time-tracking is always a popular method for ensuring the most gets done within a certain time span. But productivity isn’t a race, and the fastest isn’t always the best. Taking a broad general look at things doesn’t do as much good as looking at the little actions and timing along the way. The best ways to keep track of time and productivity are the old methods, with time-keeping devices used in conjunction with more modern techniques. Here’s how time-keeping devices can help productivity overall and help you better manage your employees and expenses while making good use of the data generated.