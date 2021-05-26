‘Blue Miracle’ Review: Heartwarming True Story

There's something powerful about watching a movie based on a true story. Reality can be more mind-boggling, serendipitous, inspiring, or infuriating than anything you can think up in your head—and movies based on true stories prove it. After all, the only thing that makes a crazy plot point or character even more unbelievable (but yet also believable?) is knowing you could actually meet them in your everyday life. I mean, it would be kinda cool to cross paths with the real-life version of J.Lo's Ramona character from Hustlers, Samantha Barbash, on the streets of New York City, right? Or...you could just *think* about how cool it would be to pal around with one of these people from the comfort of your couch–that works, too.