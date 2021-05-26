Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Is It Allergies or a Cold? Here's How to Tell the Difference

By Nicole Harris
Parents Magazine
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSneezing, coughing, postnasal drip... It's not always easy to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and colds. "There is quite a bit of overlap in symptoms," says Sanjeev Jain, M.D., a board-certified allergist and immunologist at Columbia Allergy. But learning to tell them apart is key for diagnosis and treatment, which can help your child feel better faster. Here, we break down the causes of allergies and colds in children, with tips for differentiating the symptoms.

www.parents.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seasonal Allergies#Allergy Treatment#Winter Allergies#Allergy Medication#Allergy Symptoms#Dust Mites#Runny Nose#Watery Eyes#Columbia Allergy#Indoor Allergies#Year Round Allergies#Ragweed Allergies#Outdoor Allergens#Indoor Allergens#Colds#Itchy Eyes#Headaches#Allergen#Postnasal Drip#Mold
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
HealthSHAPE

How to Deal with Summer Allergies

After spending the entire spring season attempting to hold in coughs during Zoom calls and dealing with watery eyes that made it look like you were just sobbing, you're probably thinking summer will finally bring much-needed relief from your pesky allergies. Hate to break it to you, but you may...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
GreenMatters

Sore Throat, Hives, and Allergies: Here's What Pollen Can Do to You

When you have allergies, you’re probably used to experiencing a whole bunch of different symptoms all at once. You might walk outside and have a runny nose and itchy eyes, you might develop stinging, itching hives, or you could wind up with a cough and sore throat that outlasts even the most egregious amount of lozenges. But if pollen allergies can cause sore throat, hives, and the like, what the heck are we supposed to do to feel better all season?
Healtharcamax.com

Are You Endocannabinoid Deficient? Here’s How To Tell

Increased research into cannabis has made more people conscious of what happens inside their bodies, and this has further popularized the presence of the endocannabinoid system. The body’s endocannabinoid system is a universal regulator for almost all other systems in the body. There are times when our bodies produce very...
Spokane, WAyaktrinews.com

Allergies feel terrible right now? You’re not alone; here’s why

SPOKANE, Wash. – If you’re feeling extra miserable because of your allergies, you’re not alone. It’s the middle of the allergy season, and there’s a reason why it feels worse right now. It was a gorgeous day at Riverfront Park on Friday. The trees were swaying, the flowers have bloomed,...
Healthhealthing.ca

Is it sprained, strained or broken? Here’s how to tell

When Prime Minister Justin Trudeau injured his ankle playing Frisbee with his kids over the weekend he undoubtedly had a doctor on standby to help him answer that age-old question: How badly have I hurt myself this time?. For those without that level of service — and no desire to...
HealthPosted by
Well+Good

How To Tell If You Need Hot Versus Cold Therapy for Sore Muscles

Hot versus cold therapy. It’s the age old question when it comes to addressing aches and pains. “At the highest level, heat therapy works by increasing circulation and blood flow,” says Dr. David Popiel, San Francisco lead doctor at Forward Health. “Combining heat with gentle stretching helps tight muscles recover and ultimately regain flexibility. Cold therapy, on the other hand, works by reducing blood flow and in turn, decreases swelling and inflammation—it may also have a numbing effect on painful joints by stunning overactive nerves.”
MakeupMindBodyGreen

Finishing vs. Setting Powder: Yes, There's A Difference & Here's How To Use Them

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Makeup has a ton of vocab (including but not limited to strobing, baking, cut crease, and we could go on). For today's lesson, allow us to introduce a rather confusing subject: finishing versus setting powder.
Healthmainstreetnews.com

Does Your Child Have a Peanut Allergy? Learn about a Treatment Option

(BPT) - Peanut allergy is the most common food allergy in children in the U.S. and affects approximately 1.3 million children between the ages of 4 through 17.1. If your child has a peanut allergy, you know firsthand the burden it can have on your family. It can be a life-long condition, and reactions to peanut can range from mild to potentially life-threatening.
Agriculturecountryliving.com

Here's Exactly How to Tell If the Eggs In Your Fridge Are Still Good

We’ve all been there: You’re about to whip up a hearty breakfast (or maybe gathering ingredients for a homemade cake!), when you reach into the fridge for the eggs and… can’t quite remember how long they’ve been sitting there. Luckily, there’s more than one way to tell if an egg...
StingMedical News Today

Bee sting swelling 24 hours later? What you need to know

Bee stings are a common occurrence. They can cause pain, swelling, and, in some cases, allergic reactions. The symptoms usually resolve on their own or with home treatment. However, serious reactions require medical attention. Sometimes, swelling lasts more than 24 hours. Although it can be uncomfortable, it is normal for...
Diseases & Treatmentschiroone.com

Should I Use Heat or Ice for Pain?

Injured? It’s time to grab the heating pad… or the ice pack… or both—who even knows! There’s a lot of confusion when it comes to using heat or ice to help treat common injuries like strains, sprains, pulled muscles, shin splits, knee injuries and tenderness. Here’s your temperature guide on...
Skin Careverywellhealth.com

Telling the Difference Between Lice and Dandruff

Lice and dandruff are both uncomfortable conditions that cause your scalp to itch, and they are easily confused with each other. While lice are a temporary infestation, however, dandruff is a chronic skin condition. Head lice, also known as pediculus humanus capitis, are parasitic insects that live and lay eggs...
HealthHealthgrades

Gluten and Eczema: Is There a Connection?

About 15 million people in the United States are dealing with eczema, or atopic dermatitis, which means skin inflammation. If you have eczema, you know it’s red, itchy, rough ̶, and really irritating at times. There’s often a connection between the foods we put into our bodies and our bodies’ skin reactions. Extensive research has been done into whether there’s a link between gluten and eczema.
HealthHartselle Enquirer

Fighting a common cold

Many medical offices have newcomer patients arrive 30 minutes before their doctor’s appointment. They are asked to fill out and sign a handful of personal health history forms, certify their authenticity with a signature and show proof of insurance coverage along with a picture ID card. I went through that...