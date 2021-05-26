Is It Allergies or a Cold? Here's How to Tell the Difference
Sneezing, coughing, postnasal drip... It's not always easy to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and colds. "There is quite a bit of overlap in symptoms," says Sanjeev Jain, M.D., a board-certified allergist and immunologist at Columbia Allergy. But learning to tell them apart is key for diagnosis and treatment, which can help your child feel better faster. Here, we break down the causes of allergies and colds in children, with tips for differentiating the symptoms.www.parents.com