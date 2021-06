There's definitely been a lot to take in with regards to Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point, as the comic miniseries has brought major revelations to both the DC Comics and Fortnite universes. The ways that the series has conveyed that information thus far has been particularly interesting, especially since Fortnite's playable characters aren't able to talk while stuck in the game's 22-minute loop of death. Issue #3 took a particularly unique approach to that narrative, by utilizing inter-office memos from the mysterious organization behind Fortnite island to shed more light on the consequences of Batman and Snake Eyes' epic brawl. During a press event earlier this month, Zero Point writer Christos Gage and Reilly Brown spoke about the challenge of the series' dialogue conventions — and revealed that the memos in Issue #3 will provide "interesting insight" with regards to larger Fortnite lore.