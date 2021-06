Please excuse the Vacaville heresy I am about to commit. As we end a very long, difficult school year and Solano County enters the orange tier, I have a comment. I understand how important sports are to our community — my children were involved in tennis and volleyball at Will C. Wood High School. However, I’ve grown increasingly weary and annoyed by those who kept banging on about how sports in general are the end-all, be-all of getting kids back in action, feeling “normal,” like they were the only ones sidelined during this pandemic.