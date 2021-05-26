56 Delightfully Unusual Words for Everyday Things

"Isn't it funny how day by day nothing changes, but when you look back, everything is different?" There is only one piece of advice my father ever gave me that I just can’t agree with. He always said, “Don’t look back, you’re not going that way, also, you will fall on your arse.” He was right about the falling part, but honestly, I could do that looking ahead too. You can’t live in the past, but taking a healthy glance back at it now and then can reveal a lot. I looked back at a column I wrote right around this time last year and what I've realized is that last year, I was paddling like a six-toed duck trying to stay afloat and not sink.