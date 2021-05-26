Cancel
32-Year-Old Killed In Fiery Crash In Hudson Valley, State Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
 15 days ago
A Long Island man was killed on his motorcycle while allegedly attempting to pass another vehicle at a high rate of speed in the Hudson Valley, state police said. Photo Credit: New York State Police

A 32-year-old was killed during a crash while allegedly attempting to pass another vehicle at a high rate of speed in the Hudson Valley, state police said..

Long Island resident Leighton L. Douglas, of Bay Shore in Suffolk County, was killed around 4 p.m., Saturday, May 22, in the Orange County area known as the Hawks Nest in Sparrow Bush, said New York State Police Trooper Steven Nevel.

According to Nevel, Douglas was operating a 2019 red Ducati motorcycle westbound on Route 97 at a high rate of speed when he lost control and was thrown from the bike.

An investigation found that Douglas attempted to pass a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta over the double yellow lines into the eastbound lanes but observed a vehicle coming in his direction, said police.

Douglas quickly proceeded back into the Westbound lanes, however, he overcorrected and struck the earth embankment on the North shoulder and the motorcycle struck the rear passenger side of the Volkswagen causing the motorcycle to burst into flames, Nevel said.

The Sparrowbush Fire Department arrived on the scene and extinguished the flames.

The driver and the passengers in the Volkswagen were not injured. The driver of the Volkswagen immediately stopped his vehicle and exited to render first aid to Douglas.

Douglas was pronounced dead at the scene by the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office.

