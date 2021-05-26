Library's 'Summer Camp' gets kids reading
Starting June 1, Lincolnshire-based Vernon Area Public Library will host a nine-week reading and activities series called "Summer Camp." Public libraries across the nation have hosted summer reading programs since the late 1800s. They began as a way to keep city children busy when school was out. They continue today because they're a great way for people of all ages to grow and learn during the summer months, when schedules are usually a little more relaxed.www.dailyherald.com