Bulldogs post season best times at State track meet

WP: Long, Kassidy>> CG, 1 Run, 4 Hits, 4 K’s, 3 BB. LP: Cabezas, Rebeca>> CG, 3 Runs 9 Hits, 1 K, 1 BB. Hemet (Larry Minor Field) – Seeing others experience the joy of playing at Deanna Manning Stadium in a CIF-SS softball final is one thing, playing in one yourself is something else. It’s been a bit more than eight years since a Bulldog squad played in one themselves. That drought ended Thursday afternoon as No. 9 Hemet scored three unanswered runs to defeat No. 4 Segerstrom 3-1 and advance to next week’s CIF-SS D4 championship game against Rosary Academy (20-11) Friday, June 18, at Deanna Manning Stadium in Irvine (3:30 p.m. game time).