Bulldogs post season best times at State track meet

PICKERINGTON — It was another successful showing for the Oak Harbor girls track team at the state tournament, but the team experienced some tough luck in the process. The Rockets, who finished 23rd in Division II with nine points, got a third-place finish from Amelia Mizelle in the 100 meter hurdles (15.32 seconds) and the 4×200 relay team of Rylee McKitrick, Emily Haar, Paige Clune and Elayna Krupp took sixth in 1:45.29. Mizelle also placed 12th in the 300 hurdles in 48.10 and Krupp was 12th in the 100 in 12.79.