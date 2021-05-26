Cancel
Bulldogs post season best times at State track meet

 28 days ago

The LMHS girls track and field team wrapped up their 2021 season after competing in the 1A State Track tournament. Full text available to online subscribers only. To purchase an online subscription, please click here.

Park Rapids, MNPark Rapids Enterprise

Confidence led Panthers to state track meet

Confidence enabled the Park Rapids boys and girls track and field teams to send seven qualifiers in five events to the state Class A meet. Lane Monaghan, Nathaniel Bervig and Hannah Morgan were confident they would be capping off their senior seasons by competing at the state meet. All three were determined to advance to state this year after the track and field season was canceled because of COVID last spring.
Grant County, KYGrant County News

GCMS’ Herald wins state track meet

Lincoln Herald, a Grant County Middle School eighth grader, is now the Middle School State Champion for the boys 1600 meters (one mile) run. Herald achieve a new personal record while beating the Middle School State Meet Record with a time of 4:39.36 at the KTCCCA Middle School State Championship.
Charleston, WVwvgazettemail.com

Prep track: Record setters add pizzazz to state meet

The state track meet, returning this week after a two-year absence induced by COVID-19, already guarantees star power, owing to the presence of three all-time state record holders. But fans just might get a little more for their money, as three of the six divisions could come down to the...
Geneseo, ILpontiacdailyleader.com

Johnson leads tribe of Indians to state track meet

GENESEO — Dewayne Johnson might have missed out on track last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the junior is more than making up for lost time as he will compete at the Class 2A boys' state finals in four events after helping lead the Indians to second place at the Geneseo Sectional Wednesday.
Bourbon County, KYfalmouthoutlook.com

Two track athletes running to state meet

It’s been two years since Coen Fuller looked to match his brother’s feat of qualifying for the KHSAA State meet. After a COVID delay, he has done it doubly, qualifying in both the long jump and the triple jump for the AA state meet to be held at the University of Kentucky track on Friday, June 11.
Oak Harbor, OHBeacon

Achievements, heartache for the Rockets at state track meet

PICKERINGTON — It was another successful showing for the Oak Harbor girls track team at the state tournament, but the team experienced some tough luck in the process. The Rockets, who finished 23rd in Division II with nine points, got a third-place finish from Amelia Mizelle in the 100 meter hurdles (15.32 seconds) and the 4×200 relay team of Rylee McKitrick, Emily Haar, Paige Clune and Elayna Krupp took sixth in 1:45.29. Mizelle also placed 12th in the 300 hurdles in 48.10 and Krupp was 12th in the 100 in 12.79.
New Berlin, ILwlds.com

Class 1A Girls’ State Track and Field Meet

New Berlin is well represented at the girls’ Class 1A state track and field meet at Eastern Illinois today. New Berlin will have three relay teams…the 4 by 100, 4 by 200, and 4 by 400 events. Pittsfield also has relay teams in those three events. And, West Central has teams in the 4 by 200 and 4 by 800 events.
Waterloo, ILrepublictimes.net

Title time for Bulldogs

The Waterloo High School softball team won a Class 3A regional championship Saturday at Mt. Vernon, 4-2. Maddie Davis went 4-for-4 with three doubles and two RBIs for the Bulldogs (17-10). Izzy Wahn went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Ashley Steinhardt pitched a complete game with six strikeouts. “We played virtually...
Posted by
The Owensboro Times

Owensboro Catholic thrilled to compete in 1A State Track Meet

Owensboro Catholic is heading to Lexington looking to win some hardware at the KHSAA Class 1A State Track Meet. There are a plethora of athletes that qualified for state individually, while there are pairs of teams prepared to compete in relays as well. Individually, the Aces have Emilee Cecil, Ella...
Lake Orion, MIlakeorionreview.com

LOHS Track & Field compete in state championship meet

Lake Orion High School’s boys and girls track and field teams headed to East Kentwood High School on Saturday to participate in the state championship meet. The meet signified the end of the spring track and field season for the Dragons but not before all-state performances by senior Cate Leonhard and junior Stephen Brown.
Jackson County, MNLakefield Standard

Trio headed to state track meet

Three members of the Jackson County Central track and field team have qualified for the state meet by finishing in the top two at the Section 3A meet Thursday in Redwood Falls. Ridge VanWesten won the boys’ 300-meter hurdles, Trevin Gaustad finished second in the boys’ 110-meter hurdles and Peyton...
Educationaroundptown.com

State Track Meet Available On NFHS Network

The IHSA State Track Meet will be live streamed on the NFHS network beginning Thursday at 2 PM. The EP Lady Panther Track team has several athletes competing in the finals. The network is the same one that was used extensively during the past year for EP athletic events. The...
Geneseo, ILQuad Cities Onlines

Lady Leafs track & field takes second in 2A state meet

CHARLESTON — It was a great day to be a girls track & field athlete from Geneseo High School. The Lady Leafs placed second as a team with 60 points at the IHSA Class 2A state meet at Eastern Illinois University on Friday with some solid efforts across the board, including three event state titles (high jump, 800 relay and 1600 relay), two second-place finishes (100 hurdles and long jump), and two thirds (300 hurdles and pole vault).
Hemet, CAValley News

Lady Bulldogs finals bound for first time since ’13 with 20th win of season

WP: Long, Kassidy>> CG, 1 Run, 4 Hits, 4 K’s, 3 BB. LP: Cabezas, Rebeca>> CG, 3 Runs 9 Hits, 1 K, 1 BB. Hemet (Larry Minor Field) – Seeing others experience the joy of playing at Deanna Manning Stadium in a CIF-SS softball final is one thing, playing in one yourself is something else. It’s been a bit more than eight years since a Bulldog squad played in one themselves. That drought ended Thursday afternoon as No. 9 Hemet scored three unanswered runs to defeat No. 4 Segerstrom 3-1 and advance to next week’s CIF-SS D4 championship game against Rosary Academy (20-11) Friday, June 18, at Deanna Manning Stadium in Irvine (3:30 p.m. game time).
Mineral County, WVMineral Daily News-Tribune

Despite rain, Mineral County athletes represent at state track meet

CHARLESTON - The West Virginia class AA state track and field meet kicked off Thursday night under rainy conditions with Mineral County student athletes represented in all four events. The bulk of the events were held Friday with full results being reported once concluded. The events were slated to begin...
Rochester, MNPost-Bulletin

Rochester's Nelson, Holcomb vault into state track and field meet

LAKEVILLE — Nathan Nelson and Cayden Holcomb have competed against one another often this season. The intra-city rivals went toe-to-toe — or, rather, pole-to-pole — in Thursday’s Section One, Class AA boys track and field championships, and showed that they are the top pole vaulters in Section 1AA. Rochester Century’s...