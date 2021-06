SOMERSET, N.J. (PRWEB) May 27, 2021. HearingLife, a leader in delivering life-changing hearing care, has teamed up with renowned psychotherapist and best-selling author, Tom Kersting, to help others like himself with hearing loss through the #HearingGain campaign. The recently launched effort encourages those with hearing loss to realize the value of their hearing and discover how much they gain by understanding the signs of hearing loss and treating it appropriately. Kersting not only shares his personal experience with hearing loss and getting fitted for hearing aids, but will also collaborate with HearingLife to offer guidance, encourage people to tell their stories of what they gained from getting the proper care and provide resources for individuals and their loved ones who are experiencing hearing difficulty at HearingLife.com/HearingGain.