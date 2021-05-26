Cancel
Sonos' One SL speaker is now more power efficient

By I. Bonifacic
Engadget
 15 days ago

Sonos has refreshed its One SL speaker. First reported by The Verge, the new model of the non-microphone variant of the Sonos One features a more efficient wireless radio. The company has also redesigned the base to remove excess stickering and plastic. "We continually seek opportunities to make our products...

www.engadget.com
