Operation Guardian of the Walls: Tactical Victory, Strategic Defeat
After 11 days of fighting, the fourth Israel-Hamas war since the Islamist terror organization took over the Gaza Strip less than 15 years ago came to an end. Like its predecessors, the war concluded without a clear victory. The impression, however, is that this conflict differed completely from the previous rounds of fighting in terms of the contrasting language and modes of thinking of Hamas and Israel, which reflected a wide conceptual disparity.www.algemeiner.com