Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Escape Room: Tournament Of Champions Trailer Delivers Death Games On A Big Scale

By Dan Auty
Gamespot
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleThe trailer for Escape Room: Tournament of Champions is here. The sequel to the 2019 horror hit Escape Room arrives in theaters on July 16, 2021. Escape Room: Tournament of Champions follows the two main survivors from the first movie's trapped-filled escape room games, Zoey and Ben, who set about trying to track down the Puzzle Maker, the malevolent figure behind them. Inevitably, they find themselves back in the game--only this time the rooms are a lot bigger and more dangerous, and as the title suggests, they are being pitched against survivors from other games. The movie looks a lot more expensive than its predecessor, but hopefully, it'll still maintain the first film's level of intense but fun scares. Check the trailer out below:

www.gamespot.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Russell
Person
Adam Robitel
Person
Isabelle Fuhrman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Puzzle Maker#Cinemablend
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Death Trash Receives New Trailer At PC Gaming Show

E3 2021 seems to be bringing in new announcements and reveals at a blisteringly fast pace, with the Microsoft and Bethesda showcase featuring 30 games coming to Xbox, and the PC Gaming Show giving indies a great chance to shine, with one such being Crafting Legends’ upcoming Death Trash. Death...
Video Gamespocketgamer.com

Wales Interactive announces trailers and playable demos for FMV games Deathtrap Dungeon: The Golden Room and Night Book

Wales Interactive has released teaser trailers for two new titles, Deathtrap Dungeon: The Golden Room and Night Book, with playable demos now available on Steam. The announcement comes as part of the Steam Next Fest and Xbox Summer Game Fest demo events to give players a taste of what’s to come from the award-winning UK-based developer and publisher.
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

CANDYMAN: Creepy Second Trailer Features Plenty Of New Footage And Some Major Reveals

"Candyman ain't a he... Candyman's the whole damn hive." Director Nia DaCosta's recent Juneteenth video featured some new shots from her upcoming Candyman movie, but this second full trailer showcases lots of new footage, while also pulling back the curtain on what has now seemingly been confirmed as a sequel to the original horror classic.
Video GamesAugusta Free Press

Startling benefits of playing The Escape Room game

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. If you have run out of ideas in your mind for a birthday party for a friend or family, and they have a thing for mysteries, the escape room games could be a mind-blowing and exciting event for them. This real-life game...
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

KeyWe game trailer delivers kiwi birds Jeff and Debra

This week the folks behind the tiny baby bird game KeyWe announced the release date for their title on Nintendo Switch. If you’re a fan of Untitled Goose Game but wanted to play a game as a significantly smaller bird, KeyWe might be the title you’ve been looking for. You can customize your birdies – you can give them different costumes!
Movieswomenandhollywood.com

Trailer Watch: A Young Girl Escapes the Clutches of the Sea Maiden in Feminist Fable “Scales”

A strong-willed young girl faces the wrath of her community in “Scales.” Filmed in Oman, Shahad Ameen’s black-and-white feminist parable tells the story of Hayat (Basima Hajjar), whose poor fishing village demands that every family sacrifice one daughter to the mermaid-like sea creatures who live below their waters in exchange for being allowed to continue to fish.
MoviesMovieWeb

The Horror Movie Even Stephen King Turned Off Because It Was Just Too Freaky

When it comes to horror, there are few names as iconic as Stephen King. The horror novelist has been entertaining audiences with terrifying tales of killer clowns and haunted hotels for decades now. Naturally, it takes a lot to scare the guy who literally wrote the book on horror. As it turns out, there was one movie that King saw which he could not sit through on account of how scary it was. The found-footage classic, The Blair Witch Project. In an interview reported by Dread Central, King admitted he had to turn the film off mid-way because it was too much for him.
Musicmetalinjection

BLACK SABBATH Launches Sabotage-Themed Online Escape Room

Black Sabbath is celebrating the recent reissued of their 1975 album Sabotage with a digital escape room. The band's label BMG partnered with Bewilder Box Ltd. for what's been dubbed the Sabotage Deluxe Edition: Escape Room, where players must travel back to 1975 to recover a copy of Sabotage: Super Deluxe Edition. The game takes about 15 minutes and of course is a great excuse to listen to Sabotage.
MoviesIGN

Till Death - Official Trailer

Emma (Megan Fox) is stuck in a stale marriage to Mark and is surprised when he whisks her away to their secluded lake house for a romantic evening on their 10th anniversary. But everything soon changes, and Emma finds herself trapped and isolated in the dead of winter, the target of a plan that gets more sinister at every turn.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

‘Halloween Kills’ Trailer Escapes Custody, Debut Date Set For Sequel To Horror Classic

The official trailer for the latest installment in the Halloween franchise, Halloween Kills, is on the loose. In 2018, David Gordon Green’s Halloween, starring icon Jamie Lee Curtis, earned more than $250 million worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing chapter in the four-decade franchise and setting a new record for the biggest opening weekend in history for a horror film starring a woman.
Moviesscreenanarchy.com

SCALES Trailer: Stunning Saudi Fable Heading to U.S. Cinemas in July

Shahad Ameen's debut feature film, the fable Scales, will open in cinemas in New York and Los Angeles on Friday, July 9th, with rollout to follow. Variance Films is handling the release, written and directed by Ameen. Scales was Saudi Arabia's official entry in the International Feature Film category for the 93RD Oscars®. After taking one look at this trailer below it's not hard to see why. Gosh, this is very pretty to look at. Wow.
MoviesPaste Magazine

Michael's on the Warpath in the Blood-Soaked First Trailer for Halloween Kills

Brace yourself for the shock of a lifetime: Turns out that the basement fire at the end of 2018’s Halloween actually wasn’t enough to permanently kill Michael Myers. I know, right? Who would have expected the slasher icon to pull through, just because there had been not one but two more sequels already announced?
Moviescriticalhit.net

A new Candyman trailer has hooked us again

Next week will be exactly one year since we last got a trailer for Candyman. Produced and co-written by horror powerhouse filmmaker Jordan Peele (Get Out, Us), directed by rapidly rising star Nia DaCosta (The Marvels), and starring Hollywood hot properties Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen, Aquaman) and Teyonah Parris (WandaVision, The Marvels), the upcoming revival/reboot of the classic horror franchise was touted as one of the hottest releases of 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic derailed all of Universal Pictures plans, and hype kind of died down. But now we’re just shy of two months away from a new release date and the studio has subsequently released a new trailer that has… *COUGH*… hooked us once again!
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘Dune’ Delayed Three Weeks As WB Juggles More 2021 Release Dates

Almost every blockbuster film from 2020 was delayed at some point due to COVID. So, it’s not unique that Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” was a victim of release date juggling, which saw the sci-fi epic’s original release date of November 2020 turn into December 2020, then finally October 1, 2021. But for some reason, each delay for “Dune” hits a bit harder, as it is easily one of the most anticipated films of the year. And now, it appears Warner Bros. is delaying it once again.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

12 New Movies Hit VOD This Week, Including Cruella And Batman: The Long Halloween

There are a dozen new titles arriving on VOD this week and, as always, there’s plenty of variety on offer. Animated movies featuring iconic characters, sequels nobody asked for, international box office phenomenons and Disney live-action remakes are all present and accounted for, along with the standard selection of low-budget genre titles.
MoviesMovieWeb

Halloween Kills Trailer #2 Arrives and Reveals Michael Myers' Bloody Escape

A new trailer has been released for Halloween Kills. Directed by David Gordon Green, the new movie serves as a direct follow-up to 2018's Halloween with Michael Myers returning to Haddonfield for another bloody killing spree. The movie is one of the most anticipated releases of the year, and ahead of its premiere this fall, Universal Pictures has just dropped another official trailer. You can take a look at it below.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Added 12 New Movies/TV Shows Today

The Netflix library finds itself getting updated on an almost daily basis, and such is the way that the homepage is formatted online, on a mobile device or a television that it’s often easy to miss plenty of the new additions, given that the fabled algorithm tends to largely focus on either a particular subscriber’s own watch history, or the most high profile titles on the platform.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Controversial Scarlett Johansson Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Scarlett Johansson was a star long before she joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Natasha Romanoff in Iron Man 2, but being arguably the most prominent and popular female character in the world’s biggest franchise for a decade certainly helps open plenty of additional doors in the industry, even for someone with a reputation as one of the finest talents of her generation.