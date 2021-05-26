Cancel
Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey will co-host town hall event

 17 days ago

Apple TV+ has announced that Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey will reunite "The Me You Can't See: A Path Forward," a live town hall event following up on their new series on mental health. Glenn Close will also participate.

Glenn Close
Prince Harry
Oprah Winfrey
#Mental Health#British Royal Family#Town Hall
Entertainment
Apple TV
Celebrities
Meghan Markle Shows Off Her Work-from-Home Style in a Cameo for Prince Harry and Oprah's Docuseries

Meghan Markle is giving a glimpse into her remote working wardrobe. The Duchess of Sussex makes a surprise appearance in the official trailer for Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's upcoming mental health docuseries, The Me You Can't See, for Apple TV+. Toward the end of the video, Meghan joins her husband for a video call wearing a classic white T-shirt tucked into a pair of black trousers—the phrase, Raising the Future, printed across the front in all caps. She wears her hair in her signature loose waves.
Meghan Markle and Lady Gaga Make Cameos in Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's 'The Me You Can't See' Trailer

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey are shining a light on the struggles of people suffering from mental health issues in their new docuseries The Me You Can't See. The first trailer for the Apple TV+ series features appearances from around the world -- celebrities and every day people alike. Lady Gaga, Glenn Close, and Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, all make cameos in the clip.
The Independent

'The Me You Can't See': Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey share mental health stories in emotional trailer for new series

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey have reunited in the new trailer for an upcoming series focused on mental health.Both are the co-creators and executive producers of The Me You Can’t See, coming to Apple TV+ on 21 May. They can be heard in the clip discussing their own experiences, as well as the need to erase stigma around mental health treatment.“To make that decision to receive help is not a sign of weakness,” Harry says at one point. “In today’s world, more than ever, it is a sign of strength.”“With that stigma of being labelled the other,” Ms Winfrey...
Prince Harry and Oprah's Docuseries Arrives This Month on Apple TV+

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's documentary series focusing on mental health awareness is heading to Apple TV+ this month. Titled The Me You Can't See, the show will feature Winfrey and the Duke of Sussex discussing mental health journeys and emotional well-being with a number of high-profile guests, including Lady Gaga, Glenn Close and NBA players DeMar DeRozan and Langston Galloway. Winfrey and Harry will open up about their own experiences too.
Prince Harry's Apple TV+ Series 'The Me You Can't See' Releases First Trailer

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey are teaming up to "lift the veil" on mental health. On Monday, Apple TV+ released the first official trailer for its upcoming series The Me You Can't See, a multi-part docuseries co-created and executive produced by Winfrey and the Duke of Sussex that explores mental health and emotional well-being with stories from people around the world.
On upcoming Oprah, Prince Harry wants to keep dumping!

On upcoming Oprah, Prince Harry wants to keep dumping!. Will he continue to settle accounts with the UK royals? Duchess Megan (39) and Prince Harry (36) have been topping one title after another in the past few weeks and months. The latter in particular provided surprising insights into the royal family and his private life in a joint documentary with talk show star Oprah Winfrey (67). But that should not be the case with this documentary series – Harry will return for the second round and tell his story honestly like he has never done before.
Prince Harry is contradicting himself with his mental health comments on The Me You Can't See and Oprah with Meghan and Harry

"In a series of interviews this year, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has made explosive claims against the royal family — the people and the institution — going into detail about the damaging toll his upbringing has had on his mental health," reports Buzzfeed's Ellie Hall. "Yet during some of these conversations, Harry takes on the role of revisionist historian, contradicting past statements he’s made about his mental health issues and the support — or lack thereof — he received from the royal family. The picture he paints is that of an uncaring institution ignoring his cries for help, of a man suffering in silence until Meghan Markle came into his life. But his past statements and what he’s saying now don’t always line up. In recent interviews — specifically, the one he and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, gave to Oprah Winfrey in March, his appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast on May 13, and The Me You Can’t See, the new Apple TV+ docuseries he coproduced with Oprah, which premiered May 21 — Harry contradicts his past self by claiming that nobody in his family had encouraged him to seek help for his mental health or to speak about the issue openly, especially relating to the death of his mother, Princess Diana."
Oprah Winfrey Opens Up About Understanding the Source of Her Mental Health Challenges

Oprah Winfrey is working to understand how her past traumas have impacted her overall mental wellness — and she encourages others to do the same. Winfrey recently sat down with her co-author, Dr. Bruce Perry, for the Mental Health Coalition's 1-2-1 series. During their virtual discussion, exclusively debuted by PEOPLE, the two dig into their new book, What Happened to You?, and how Winfrey continues to work through her own struggles.
The Independent

Meghan makes cameo appearance in trailer for Harry and Oprah's mental health series wearing slogan t-shirt

Meghan Markle has made a brief appearance in the trailer for Prince Harry’s new mental health documentary series, The Me You Can’t See.In the short video, released on Monday, a smiling Meghan appears next to Harry wearing a t-shirt bearing the words “raising the future”.The couple appear to be at their home in Santa Barbara, California, where they have appeared on a number of video calls during the pandemic.The duchess is later seen dressed in a blue denim shirt, smiling as she holds Archie, the couple’s two-year-old son.Meghan is currently pregnant with their second child, a baby girl who is due this summer. The...