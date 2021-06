Although the Galaxy S21 Ultra is one of the best phones money can buy, it happens to be suffering from a strange battery drain issue. This is not just isolated, as many users have reported that they are facing the issue. Surprisingly, the app that is causing this issue happens to be none other than the camera app, and it only happens when the phone is idle. However, the weirdness does not end here; the issue comes in when the phone is in your pocket, and you are walking around as it leads to the camera app waking the device every time there is motion detected.