Jackson, MS

Cause of water well pump failure discovered

By Kailynn Johnson
WLBT
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson officials report that a contractor for the city has discovered the cause of a water pump failure at the TV Road well. Officials say that the bottom shaft of the well piping structure broke and needs to be replaced. There is now a search for...

www.wlbt.com
