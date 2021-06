Learn Guide – FunHouse IoT Fume Extractor and Air Quality Sensor. Have you ever wanted more out of your Fume Extractor? How about a fume extractor that can sense air quality and send data to a feed? And, wouldn’t it be great if the fan speed correlated with the amount of fumes in the air? Liz Clark had this idea and she came up with a great project that uses the Adafruit FunHouse and a few STEMMA QT breakouts. I had a hand in the enclosure design and together we put together a learn guide. We hope this inspires you to check it out, Thanks!