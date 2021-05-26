Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady Will Team Up vs. Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers
Https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1397573071519764481. Well, that didn’t take long. Mickelson made history last Sunday, becoming the oldest player in PGA Tour history to win a major championship, and he expressed his desire to team up with Brady in another match. He got his wish, and this time, they’ll take the course against DeChambeau and Rodgers. “The Match” will take place on July 6 and be played at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana.www.sportsgrid.com