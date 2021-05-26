Cancel
Japan pushes ahead with Olympic plans despite pressure to cancel Games

TODAY.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article7 award-winning grooming essentials every man needs, according to Men's Health. The Olympic opening ceremonies are less than two months away, but many questions about safety there remain unanswered. Now the CDC and the State Department advising against travel to Japan this summer even for the fully vaccinated. TODAY senior international correspondent Keir Simmons reports.

www.today.com
