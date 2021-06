TURLOCK, Calif. — Turlock Police Department said two people are facing felony charges after a bystander allegedly tried to free a man while he was getting arrested. The suspects were identified as Jaimee Ellison, 24 of Turlock, and Swede McDaniel, 34 of Modesto. Police said Ellison was the bystander and faces charges of battery on a peace officer and attempted rescue of a prisoner, which are both felonies. McDaniel was booked on charges of felon in possession of a firearm, prohibited person possessing a firearm, and probation violation.