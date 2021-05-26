Cricket-Based Dog Foods

Cancel
Insects, including crickets and grubs, have long been consumed by cultures across the globe and Jiminys is making the "natural" diet more accessible to pet owners and their furry friends. Made from crickets, which are high in fats, protein, and other essential nutrients, the dog food is substantially more sustainable than traditional beef-based dog food options. Switching to Jiminys insect-based pet food could save almost 400,000 gallons of water annually and the equivalent emissions of driving over 500 miles.

