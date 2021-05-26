Cricket-Based Dog Foods

Feeding our best friends can be difficult with so many choices available, especially when you factor in specific allergies. We know this struggle all too well, so went ahead and compiled a list of the healthiest dog food around. Even if your dog is a picky eater, only eats wet food, or has an expensive palate, there’s a healthy dog food option for you. From choices like The Farmer’s Dog to Blue Buffalo, healthy dog food is all about fresh ingredients. Low-end dog food is full of corn and other fillers that don’t add any perks to your dog’s diet but the healthier options, while pricier, are worth it for the amount of nutrition they provide.