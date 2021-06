Salient Jewish spiritual journeys are always directed somehow to the Land of Israel. The connection between the Torah and the Land of Israel is unshakable. Indeed, the only two things called in the Torah a “morasha” – an eternal inheritance for each and every Jew – is the Torah itself and the Land of Israel. Deepening our connection to both is the very essence of our mission. It is for this reason that studying Torah in Israel is of pivotal importance. It can achieve this dual purpose of internalizing one’s connection to both Torah and Israel. It is potentially a transformative year of a young Jewish life. It is here where our very connection to these two Jewish values are enhanced and ingrained: the primacy of Torah and the centrality of the Land.