Cayuga County, NY

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cayuga, Oswego, Wayne by NWS

weather.gov
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 11:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Cayuga; Oswego; Wayne The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Wayne County in western New York Cayuga County in central New York Southwestern Oswego County in central New York * Until 100 PM EDT.. * At 1159 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Chimney Bluffs State Park, or 14 miles southwest of Fair Haven Beach State Park, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Oswego, Fulton, Fair Haven Beach State Park, Lyons, Central Square, Chimney Bluffs State Park, Mexico Point State Park, Nine Mile Point, Battle Island State Park and Scriba. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
