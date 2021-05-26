Severe Weather Statement issued for Sherman by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 10:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Sherman A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM MDT/1145 AM CDT/ FOR NORTHWESTERN THOMAS AND EAST CENTRAL SHERMAN COUNTIES At 959 AM MDT/1059 AM CDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located near Brewster, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Brewster, Levant and Edson. This includes Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 27 and 50. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...<50MPH