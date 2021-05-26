Tractor-trailer vs. utility truck collision injured 1 person on 91 Freeway near Serfas Club Drive (Corona, CA)

On Tuesday morning, a driver suffered injuries in a tractor-trailer vs. utility truck collision on 91 Freeway near Serfas Club Drive.

As per the California Highway Patrol, the wreck involved a tractor-trailer and utility truck. The two-vehicle crash happened at about 8:30 a.m. on Riverside (91) Freeway, west of Serfas Club Drive.

CHP said that the utility truck driver was unresponsive after the accident. The crash led to closure of two lanes of 91 Freeway for at least 50 minutes. Officials issued a Sig Alert due to the traffic backlog after the incident. No other information is available regarding the crash and the identity of the injured driver has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

