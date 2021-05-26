Cancel
Vermont distillery is the first in the nation to offset its entire carbon footprint

Vermont Digest
Vermont Digest
 15 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04yXbq_0aC65lEH00
(Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

By Sanchali Singh

(MIDDLEBURY, Vt.) Middlebury’s Appalachian Gap Distillery already has a number of reasons to draw in customers, with its unique, Vermont-made liquor menu, but now it can lay claim to another — the first distillery in the country to completely offset its carbon footprint.

The Burlington Free Press reported that the distillery got its certification from nonprofit organization Climate Neutral, which is working to decrease global carbon emissions.

One way the organization is achieving this goal is by helping brands measure, offset and reduce their emissions. Through Climate Neutral, companies can offset their emissions by purchasing carbon credits to remove them from the atmosphere. Money through these credits goes towards environmental projects around the world, like forest conservation in the Amazon, water filtration in India and small-scale hydropower in China.

When companies achieve all three steps, they are inducted into Climate Neutral’s brand directory of certified brands.

Appalachian Gap announced on Jan. 15 that they were working with Climate Neutral to offset their emissions. According to the Burlington Free Press, the company aimed to achieve climate neutrality by the end of the year, but did so through a much faster timeline.

Over four months, co-founder Chuck Burkins said in a news release that the distillery “rigorously” measured its supply chain emissions and offset those it couldn’t directly control.

Appalachian Gap installed six solar arrays that provided most of its distillery needs and also switched to renewable natural gas derived largely from local farms, the Burlington Free Press reported.

The distillery also turned spent grains into clean power at a local biodigester.

"We love that our spirits are made from grains sourced as close as possible to the distillery and support our local farmers," co-founder Lars Hubbard said in a news release.

Appalachian Gap was able to offset 59 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent by using sustainable agriculture and protecting ecosystems. The company also switched to 100% recycled glass bottles that did not remove their natural greenish hue with harmful chemicals and high heat processes.

"Appalachian Gap Distillery and our other Climate Neutral Certified brands are leading the global shift to a net-zero economy by doing what all companies should be doing immediately," Climate Neutral CEO Austin Whitman said in a news release. "Our label helps consumers identify these brands."

