Since 1976, each federal budget has contained a provision known as the Hyde Amendment, a provision that severely limits the use of federal Medicaid funds to pay for abortion services (with narrow exceptions such as for when the mother’s life is on the line). One of this measure’s earliest supporters was a young Sen. Joe Biden. Democratic and Republican Presidents have generally supported the Hyde Amendment, including President Obama, who didn’t want to touch this third rail issue. The general consensus has been that because abortion is such a divisive issue, taxpayers should not be required to fund it.