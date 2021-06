Silver prices moved lower but rebounded from session lows as the dollar rallied and yields rose. Prices are looking toppy but have yet to rollover like gold. Silver prices have been rangebound and have not been able to gain any traction. The decline in copper prices has also weighed on silver prices as both are used in the industrial process. The U.S. 10-year increased 5-basis points while the 2-year yield rose 6-basis points, as the Fed changed its dot plots to show that 7 Fed officials believe rates will increase in 2022 compared to just four officials at the last Federal Reserve meeting. The Fed raised its view of growth and inflation.