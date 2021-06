Punk icons X are have announced their first live show in 2021. The Los Angeles-based quartet will be part of the Orange County Fair line-up with a show set for August 1 at the Pacific Amphitheatre. Los Lobos and The Blasters will join them as the opening acts. Fans will experience songs from their newest studio album, Alphabetland, for the first time ever, along with the band’s infamous punk hits. This performance will also mark the band’s first appearance since late 2019 when they wrapped their annual holiday tour with a pair of sold-outs hows at the Teragram Ballroom. The band’s original line-up of Exene Cervenka, John Doe, Billy Zoom and DJ Bonebrake will perform together at the OC Fair.