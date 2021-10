Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, as they say. And I doubt anyone will play a knock off as blatant as this one in 2021. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is so obviously “inspired” by the Super Smash Bros series that even the introductory menus and character select screens are instantly familiar in their execution. But that is exactly what developer Ludosity is aiming for. It has not been backwards in coming forwards in revealing that this title, which on the surface looks like a standard piece of tie-in shovelware, was made with an eye on it being competitively viable, with fast paced and uncomplicated gameplay that mimics all kinds of little bits and pieces from the Smash-iverse.

