Chorus, the new space combat game from Deep Silver, now has a release date. The game is just a few months away now with a release date set for December 3rd after being revealed just a few months ago, and to get players ready for that release, a new trailer was shared on Thursday alongside the release date announcement. Chorus is currently scheduled for releases on the Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Google Stadia and PC via Epic Games Store, Steam and Amazon Luna.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO