Here’s How the Original ‘Friends’ Cast Salaries Compare to Their Reunion Paycheck

Remember the most awkward episode of Friends, when Chandler, Ross and Monica realize the rest of their pals are broke, and Chandler says, “I’m sorry we make more money than you, but we’re not gonna feel guilty about it!” Yeah, well. That’s *probably* how each actor felt about their Friends cast salary when compared to other sitcom stars, but honestly, we’re not mad at it. It’s a small (OK, very large) price to pay for the glory that is Friends.