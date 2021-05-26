Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Here’s How the Original ‘Friends’ Cast Salaries Compare to Their Reunion Paycheck

By Jenzia Burgos
Posted by 
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Remember the most awkward episode of Friends, when Chandler, Ross and Monica realize the rest of their pals are broke, and Chandler says, “I’m sorry we make more money than you, but we’re not gonna feel guilty about it!” Yeah, well. That’s *probably* how each actor felt about their Friends cast salary when compared to other sitcom stars, but honestly, we’re not mad at it. It’s a small (OK, very large) price to pay for the glory that is Friends.

stylecaster.com
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

28K+
Followers
2K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Matt Leblanc
Person
David Schwimmer
Person
Marta Kauffman
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Alanis Morissette
Person
Courteney Cox
Person
Lisa Kudrow
Person
Matthew Perry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television Series#Hbo Max#Real Friends#Original Stars#Music Stars#Sitcoms#Hbo Max#Reunion#Business Insider#Wealthy Persons#Celebrity Net Worth#Nbc#Second Chance#Salaries#Friends Friends Forever#Friends Fans#Episode Salary#Co Stars#Salary Increases#Aniston Feeling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Tennisbrickset.com

Review: 10292 The Friends Apartments

Following the welcome success of 21319 Central Perk, I anticipate 10292 The Friends Apartments achieving comparable popularity. This appealing model comprises two paramount locations from the comedy series, featuring fantastic detail and matching 21319 Central Perk. Countless references to the renowned television series are distributed throughout both apartments, recalling some...
TV SeriesPosted by
Daily Mirror

Jennifer Aniston posts Friends reunion teaser and premiere date sending fans into meltdown

Friends fans have been sent into meltdown as Jennifer Aniston released a brand new teaser for the show's upcoming reunion special which will premiere on 27th May on HBO Max. Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston), Monica Geller (Courteney Cox), Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow), Joey Tribbiani (Matt Le Blanc), Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry), and Ross Geller (David Schwimmer), can be seen walking side by side from behind in a dimly lit street, with a piano version of the theme tune playing.
TV & VideosHello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston confirms exciting news about Friends reunion

Jennifer Aniston has no doubt delighted fans after she shared some exciting news about the upcoming Friends reunion. Fans have been waiting ages to see the gang all get back together, and Jennifer confirmed that the one-off special would be available for streaming on 27 May. The star posted a...
TV Seriesnorthwestgeorgianews.com

‘Friends: The Reunion’: Here’s how you can stream the 2021 special

Rachel. Monica. Phoebe. Ross. Chandler. Joey. They’re back for a reunion or “The One Where They Get Back Together.” “Friends: The Reunion” has finally arrived. Below is how you can watch the special:. Background and the 2021 reunion’s premise:. “Friends” premiered in 1994, becoming a massive hit for NBC and...
Celebritiesthemusicuniverse.com

Justin Bieber, BTS & Lady Gaga among ‘Friends: The Reunion’ guests

Justin Bieber, BTS and Lady Gaga are among the special guests that will appear in Friends: The Reunion, set to debut on Thursday, May 27th, the one year anniversary of the launch of HBO Max. The special show features Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer returning to the iconic comedy’s original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank for a real-life unscripted celebration of the beloved show they starred in for 10 seasons throughout the ’90s and early ’00s.
TV SeriesPosted by
UPI News

'Friends' reunion special to air May 27 on HBO Max

The "Friends" reunion special, featuring Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston, both pictured here, will air in late May.File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. HBO Max announced Thursday that the Friends reunion special would air May 27 on the streaming service. Cast members David Schwimmer said on Twitter and Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc on Instagram that they already filmed the special.
TV & Videosconwaydailysun.com

Lisa Kudrow's emotional Friends filming

Lisa Kudrow found it "really emotional" filming the 'Friends' reunion. The 57-year-old actress - who played Phoebe Buffay in the show - reunited with Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Matt Le Blanc, Courteney Cox and David Schwimmer - recently wrapped filming on the reunion show and she admits it was "so thrilling" to be back with her friends.
TV Seriesvitalthrills.com

Friends: The Reunion Premiere Date, Guest Stars and Teaser!

HBO Max will debut Friends: The Reunion special on Thursday, May 27, the one-year anniversary of HBO Max’s launch. You can watch a teaser for Friends: The Reunion below and read on for the guest stars!. Friends stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David...
TV Seriestoofab.com

Friends Reunion: Memories, Surprises and How a Cast Romance Fueled the Show

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer finally returned to the set that made them international superstars to reminisce with their "Friends." It's no surprise that one of the biggest sitcoms of all time absolutely dominated the social media conversation -- even in the...
TV SeriesPosted by
Tyla

How To Watch Friends: The Reunion In The UK

Friends: The Reunion will be on our screens in just a matter of hours and we're as excited as you are here at Tyla. We'll be grabbing the popcorn and settling down to watch Jen, Dave, Matt, Lisa, Matt and Courtney reminisce over their favourite scenes and more from the beloved 90s sitcom.
TV SeriesEW.com

From the opening to the audience, here's how the Friends reunion came together

"Will there be a Friends reunion?" has to be one of the most asked questions of the past dozen or so years. It's certainly one that executive producers David Crane, Kevin Bright, and Marta Kauffman have had to shoot down more than once. But when the series celebrated the 25th anniversary of its debut back in 2019, a reunion no longer felt like a moo point. "The idea of everybody getting together again was thrilling," Kauffman says. "The question was: How do you do that well?"