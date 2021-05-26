Cancel
Industry 4.0 and IIoT are more than buzzwords

By Gina Roos
electronicproducts.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndustry 4.0 and industrial IoT (IIoT) are much more than buzzwords for the digital transformation of the factory floor to increase automation and improve efficiency of industrial processes and systems via a network of connected devices. It requires hardware components from sensors, actuators, cameras, motors, and robotic systems to software solutions for real-time data analytics, diagnostics, and security.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iot Devices#Standardization#Iot Data#Technology Innovation#Software Automation#Digital Innovation#Digital Technology#Mipi Alliance#Industrial Communications#Industrial Healthcare#Io Link#Ai#Power Electronics News#Tadiran Batteries#Sic#Ac#Maxim Integrated#Wbg#Iiot Applications#Industrial Iot
