Amadeus Data Alert: Hotel Occupancy Insight for the U.S. Memorial Day Holiday Points to Strong Start for Summer Travel

After a year of staying at home, Americans are returning to travel and making up for lost time by booking their dream vacations. According to a new survey conducted by Hilton, 59% of respondents plan to jump back into travel with a bucket list vacation they would not have considered prior to the pandemic. The survey analyzed the impact COVID-19 had on Americans’ travel habits and determined their most sought-after wish list destinations. The top locations included international and domestic landmarks like the Grand Canyon, Eiffel Tower, Niagara Falls, the Statue of Liberty, the Colosseum in Rome and the Las Vegas Strip.