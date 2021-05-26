Cancel
Amadeus Data Alert: Hotel Occupancy Insight for the U.S. Memorial Day Holiday Points to Strong Start for Summer Travel

By Katie Moro
hospitalitynet.org
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the school year winds down in many states, Memorial Day starts the summer vacation season in the United States. Amadeus, a global leader in travel technology, with its unique ability to track forward-looking hotel occupancy in major markets around the world, is seeing continued positive momentum in hospitality based on hotel occupancy for Memorial Day weekend.

www.hospitalitynet.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
