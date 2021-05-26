Amadeus Data Alert: Hotel Occupancy Insight for the U.S. Memorial Day Holiday Points to Strong Start for Summer Travel
As the school year winds down in many states, Memorial Day starts the summer vacation season in the United States. Amadeus, a global leader in travel technology, with its unique ability to track forward-looking hotel occupancy in major markets around the world, is seeing continued positive momentum in hospitality based on hotel occupancy for Memorial Day weekend.www.hospitalitynet.org