Get easier access to your most important cards with the Bellroy Mod Case + Wallet. This practical iPhone 12 accessory features a slim wallet that fits up to three cards. So you won’t have to search through a huge wallet to find the card you need. Also, a quick-access slot lets you easily swipe your primary payment card without detaching the wallet. And, since you can fit another two cards in the back, you’ll have room for key cards and IDs. Moreover, a magnetic locking system keeps the wallet secure against the phone case. Meanwhile, MagSafe charging compliance enables you to wirelessly charge your iPhone 12. Furthermore, with leather that has HeiQ V-Block technology in the Basalt color option, you get extra peace of mind when you handle your high-touch device. Finally, its slim silhouette eliminates any bulk on your phone.