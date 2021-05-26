Cancel
Amazon to acquire MGM, will gain rights to Bond films

By Rik Henderson
Pocket-lint.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Pocket-lint) - Amazon has agreed to acquire MGM in an $8.45 billion (£5.98b) deal. If approved by regulatory bodies, this will give Amazon and, specifically Amazon Prime Video, access to an enormous catalogue of past and future films. As well as a library of over 4,000 movies, many of which...

www.pocket-lint.com
Ted Turner
#Mgm#Films#Warner Media#Mgm#Bond#Amazon Prime Video#House#Thelma Louise
NFLPosted by
Forbes

Steven Spielberg Shuns Movie Home In Streaming Deal

The filmmaker’s Netflix deal is an unspoken critique of NBCU’s Peacock. Filmmaker Steven Spielberg’s relationship with NBC dates from 1969, when he made his directorial debut on an episode of Rod Serling’s anthology series Night Gallery starring Joan Crawford. Its corporate sibling, Universal Pictures, provides office space for his Amblin Entertainment production company and has distributed many of his biggest films, including Jaws, E.T., Jurassic Park and the Oscar-winning Schindler’s List.
TV Seriessolzyatthemovies.com

Netflix: Coming and Leaving in July

Netflix announced the list of movies, television series, and specials that are coming and leaving the streaming service in July. Short films follow young adults as they navigate the gamut of emotions that come with finding romantic connection in unexpected places. How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 3 —...
Businessdarkhorizons.com

FTC To Review Amazon’s MGM Purchase

In the wake of Amazon’s recent acquisition of MGM, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission will reportedly review the deal according to The Wall Street Journal. The Justice Department and FTC reportedly divvied up antitrust investigations of the tech giants like Apple, Google, and Facebook who are also the subject of the probes.
Businessvideonuze.com

If the FTC Challenges Amazon-MGM Deal It is Unlikely to Succeed

The Wall Street Journal reported yesterday that the FTC will be the agency to review Amazon’s acquisition of MGM. A review was expected, either by the Justice Department or the FTC. The plot thickener here is that the brand new FTC chair is Lina Khan, a law professor and journalist who was confirmed by the Senate last week in a bipartisan 69-29 vote. Importantly Khan is a critic of Amazon and Big Tech, having written a widely circulated article, “Amazon’s Antitrust Paradox,” in 2017.
TV & VideosPosted by
103GBF

Everything New on Amazon Prime in July 2021

One of the biggest movies of July won’t be in theaters. It’s The Tomorrow War, a Chris Pratt sci-fi action film about a former soldier who’s drafted to fight in a future war against alien invaders. The movie cost a fortune to make and was originally scheduled to be distributed by Paramount. Then the pandemic struck, and Paramount sold the movie to Amazon, who are premiering it on July 2 exclusively on their Prime Video service.
BusinessPosted by
Variety

Amazon Bid for MGM to Get FTC Antitrust Review (Report)

Amazon’s $8.5 billion deal to acquire MGM will be subject to an antitrust review by the Federal Trade Commission, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing anonymous sources. Last month, Amazon announced a definitive agreement to acquire MGM and its well-stocked library of 4,000 movies and 17,000 TV shows, including the storied James Bond film franchise.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Steven Spielberg's Amblin Partners Inks A Deal With Netflix

(RTTNews) - Steven Spielberg's production company Amblin Partners has inked a deal with Netflix Inc. (NFLX). The deal between Amblin Partners and Netflix will cover multiple new feature films per year. Spielberg is one of the most commercially successful directors in history of Hollywood. He has won the Best Director...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Amazon Plan to Buy MGM Is Said to Be Subject of FTC Review

Amazon’s (AMZN) - Get Report proposed $8.45 billion deal to buy TV/movie studio MGM will be reviewed by the Federal Trade Commission, a media report says. The companies unveiled the deal last month. Amazon is seeking to strengthen the content of its Prime Video streaming service. Big mergers have to...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Amazon's Proposed Acquisition Of MGM Under FTC Review

(RTTNews) - Amazon's proposed takeover of MGM is under fire again after the appointment of Lina Khan as the chairperson of the Federal Trade Commission by the White House. The deal is supposed to open up a 4000 plus video library including films and TV series for the Amazon-run streaming service, Amazon Prime Video. Lina Khan, an associate professor of the Columbia Law School, had published an article in the Yale Law Journal in 2017 against the monopoly of giant corporations titled Amazon's Antitrust Paradox. Khan took a step back into history to say that the Sherman Law of 1980 and the Clayton Act of 1914 had more to talk about than just 'predatory pricing' to undercut the competition. She said, "Congress enacted antitrust laws to rein in the power of industrial trusts, the large business organizations that had emerged in the late nineteenth century." The employment of Khan is seen as a long-impending attempt to empower the FTC.
Shoppingthedigitalfix.com

Blu-Rays and DVDs upwards of 58% off for Amazon Prime Day

For any movie buff collecting their favourite films in disc form is a long-standing tradition. Our shelves are piled high with DVDs and Blu-ray boxsets, and many of us sleep easy at night knowing that we have all the classics remastered in 4K Ultra HD glory. But let’s be honest, being a dedicated cinephile isn’t exactly the cheapest obsession. However, thankfully Amazon Prime Day is here, and is ready to save all our wallets as we franticly pick up all the TV series and films that we’ve missed over the years.
TV & VideosPocket-lint.com

Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ under review by UK government

(Pocket-lint) - The UK government is looking closely at streaming services to decide whether they need to be regulated in similar fashion to broadcast TV. It wants communications regulator Ofcom to run the rule over Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and other services that operate in the country, just as it does on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and other traditional broadcasters.
MoviesTor.com

MGM Is Revamping

When Amazon announced that it was acquiring MGM last month, it said that it would be working to “reimagine and develop that IP” that the studio already has. Lots has been made of the fact that MGM is responsible for properties like James Bond and Stargate, but it has many other films in its library as well.