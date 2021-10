It’s been a few months since the closed beta test for Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier. The free-to-play battle royale, which takes place 30 years before the start of Final Fantasy VII and tells the origins of the SOLDIER program, was announced for a 2021 release date back when it was originally revealed. According to a new trailer out of the Tokyo Game Show, it’s still on track to meet that goal with a planned worldwide launch for later this year. Not only does the trailer reconfirm that, but it’s also giving players a closer look at the character classes you can choose from in the game.

