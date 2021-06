The government’s report on hiring and unemployment for May, out on Friday, shows solid jobs gains for the U.S. economy, although for the second month in a row the rise wasn’t as high as expected. U.S. employers added 559,000 jobs in May, an improvement from April’s sluggish gain but still evidence that many companies are struggling to find enough workers as the economy rapidly recovers from the pandemic recession. There are other signs that the labor market continues to improve: job postings are up, jobless claims are down, workers are putting in more hours.