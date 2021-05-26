Cancel
Airbnb 2021 Release: 100+ Innovations And Upgrades Across Our Entire Service

hospitalitynet.org
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA whole new way for guests to search on Airbnb, a new 10-step process to become a Host, better support for Hosts and guests and much more to meet a new era in travel. Inspired by the major shift in how people are traveling and anticipating the unprecedented travel rebound, we are today introducing more than 100 upgrades to refine and improve every aspect of the Airbnb service, from our website and app to our community support and policies. The Airbnb 2021 Release adds features to give guests even more flexibility when planning their travel and to make it simple for anyone to become a Host.

www.hospitalitynet.org
