Airbnb 2021 Release: 100+ Innovations And Upgrades Across Our Entire Service

Has Airbnb Actually Been A Net Negative On Our Lives?. Airbnb hit the travel scene a little over a decade ago and pretty much exploded right off the bat. It wasn’t the first vacation rental type of site out there but it quickly became the most popular. Airbnb disrupted the travel world much like what Uber did for the cab industry. But as time has gone on the shine has kind of worn off both companies, especially during the pandemic. All of a sudden cabs are often cheaper, and easier to get, than Uber. Airbnb has been tacking fees on top of fees for their rentals to the point that they no longer are the deal they once were as well. I recently shared how fees have gotten out of control with Airbnb in Around the Web but it opened up Pandora’s box on something else. Something that has me wondering, has Airbnb actually been a net negative on our lives?